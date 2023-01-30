LUMBERTON — I am receiving calls regarding someone calling Robeson County residents identifying themselves as a Robeson County Deputy Sheriff from a spoofed number. One potentially fictitious name being used is “Deputy Andrew Donavan.”

You should recognize it as a scam immediately as the person is saying you missed court or a jury summons to appear as a juror and you can avoid going to jail or before a judge if you simply pay a small penalty fee. He invites you to go to a kiosk or a couple of particular locations and send the payment via the internet.

We do not call anyone and advise them to pay money up front such as this. If we have a warrant or summons of any sort and a phone call is made, it will be very clear to you that it’s an actual deputy. Or simply hang up and call 910-671-3170 and ask to speak to the name you were given. It’s that simple. Have a great weekend everyone.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office can be reached via phone at 910-671-3100 or via email at [email protected]