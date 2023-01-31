LUMBERTON —Whether the groundhog weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not, the human forecasters at the National Weather Service predicts warmer than average temperature in the coming months.

Spring and post-Christmas wintertime are rich in small holidays, which in their more modest pageantry and narrow niches, wean celebrants off the rush and spectacle of the peak holiday season. Groundhog Day is among these small days, and fittingly centered around a small furry creature unaware of his contribution to the festivities, Punxsutawney Phil.

Phil, first name unspellable without reference or practice, the famous groundhog popularly reputed to predict if we will experience an early spring or six more weeks of winter. How exactly Phil does this is difficult to discern from the groundhog’s species profile on the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission website.

Groundhog are also known by the names woodchuck, land beaver, and whistle-pig, the last in reference to the creature’s shrill whistling which is employed as a sort of warning siren. Contrary to their name (woodchuck) and the alternative sobriquet implying kinship with beavers (land beaver) the woodchuck does not chuck wood. NC Wildlife states the English name is a phonetic mangling of the Algonquin word wuchack, no relation to the title character of Wozzeck (pronounced, tentatively, whoa-jeck), who also presumably does not chuck wood.

In kind with other small holidays, Groundhog Day’s pop cultural presence is anchored by a single media item, the Bill Murray comedy Groundhog Day, wherein Murray’s solipsistic news anchor character coerced into changing his behavior by reliving the titular holiday ad nauseam at the behest of forces beyond his control or comprehension. This is a good thing because the unnamed, inexplicable force wants Murray to be more compassionate to the people around him, and not, say, go on all-cardboard diet or join an internationally touring mime troupe. It’s a very funny movie and never feels like you’ve watched it too many times, even if you have.

According to the NC Wildlife website the groundhog is native to the state but from 1985 onward- not coincident with the 1993 release of the film Groundhog Day- has expanded its range southward. Robeson County is not home to groundhogs yet, though if the NC Wildlife map charting the groundhog’s southward expansion is correct, this county soon may be host the burrowing whistle-pigs.

Lacking an accessible and appropriate whistle-pig, The Robesonian instead consulted the reliable and expert Steven Pfaff of NOAA, Warning Coordinator Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Pfaff has access to a greater breadth and depth of knowledge and equipment than Punxsutawney Phil, and his forecasting abilities aren’t limited seeing his shadow on a particular date.

“The seasonal outlook for the remainder of winter into early spring continues to be highlighted by a higher than normal probability that we will see above normal temperatures,” Pfaff stated.

Pfaff explained this pattern is being driven by a consistent lack in amplitude of the polar jet stream across the eastern United States, and stated for the most part during this winter the polar jet has remained well north of NC, which has limited the number of cold days in the area.

“While this trend looks to continue it’s still too early to say if we will miss out on any significant wintry weather altogether this year, especially since all it would take is for even a brief shot of cold air to become aligned with moisture to create a winter weather problem,” Pfaff said.

“Regarding rainfall during that same time, there are equal chances that we will see either above or below normal conditions,” Pfaff said.

“It is important to note that with prior assessments these outlooks have indicated below normal rainfall. The subtle change could spell some relief to the current D2 (moderate drought) conditions as indicated by the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor.”

Pfaff said drought has been plaguing the area for several months and would take any rain that would occur as the “green up” of spring approached.

Copeland Jacobs can be reached via phone at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]