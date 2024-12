Rubble already litters the parking lot around the former Village Station restaurant.

LUMBERTON — The Village Station restaurant, in operation for 45 years and shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, is being demolished, as is the gas station adjacent to the crumbling, abandoned restaurant, which suffered damage from a fire in August.

The project superintendent, who did not wish to be named, said the property was now under Royal Farms.

Demolition is expected to take three weeks.