LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead in a car Wednesday in the area of Hornets Road and Meadow Road in Lumberton.

According to a prepared statement from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators responded to a call in reference to a deceased male inside of a vehicle.

The Lumberton Police Department also responded to the crime scene.

“​The deceased has been identified as Timothy O. Jacobs, 22, of Pembroke,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

