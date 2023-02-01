PEMBROKE — Royal Travis Bryant has been hired as the new chief executive officer of the Lumbee Regional Development Association.

“We are confident that Mr. Bryant’s operational and leadership experience, combined with his deep connection to our communities, make him the right person for this role,” said Horace Hunt, LRDA board of directors chairman. “We are glad to have him aboard”

Travis is a leadership professional with 30 years of experience in a variety of public service areas.

He recently served as associate vice chancellor for Campus Safety, Emergency Operations and Facilities at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. In that position, Bryant was responsible for new construction, maintenance and repairs of all campus facilities and grounds.

He has led several major projects on campus including the completion of the University’s Master Plan and the Thomas School of Business.

In his career, Bryant has served in key leadership positions at Fayetteville State University, Robeson Community College, and The Town of Pembroke. He has been a North Carolina-certified law enforcement officer for 30 years.

“I am excited to lead this exceptional organization,” Bryant said. “Maintaining our history and culture as well as service to our communities are high priorities. I look forward to continuing the LRDA traditions and being a leader in providing high-quality service to our region.”

Travis resides in the Mt. Airy Community with his wife Teresa and two sons, Cameron and Brayden. He is a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church where he serves as a deacon and trustee.

Established in 1968, LRDA provides a range of services that assist disadvantaged American Indian people. With main offices in Pembroke, the organization works in conjunction with local, regional and governmental organizations to provide services and improve social and economic conditions in Lumbee communities.