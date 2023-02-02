LUMBERTON — Robeson County drivers saw a sharp increase in gas prices at stations around the county on Thursday with the average price of a gallon of gasoline jumping from $3.14 on Wednesday to $3.24 on Thursday.

It was a rally seen across the state and the rest of the country as well.

The average price of gas has seen a steady increase since bottoming out at $2.27 during the holiday season, according to the Robesonian’s daily gas tracker.

Other gas price watchers on Thursday pointed to trifecta of rising prices in oil, gasoline and distillate inventories.

“Crude oil inventories increased by 4.1 million barrels (MMbbl) to a total of 452.7 MMbbl,” stated Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBudd.com. “At 452.7 MMbbl, inventories are 37.5 MMbbl above last year (9.0%) and are about 4% above the five-year average for this time of year.

De Haan said inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma — the NYMEX delivery point — rose 1.3 million barrels to a total of 38.0 million barrels. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was unchanged from the prior week and stands at 371.6 million barrels and stands 36.9% below the year ago level.

“It’s important to note which regions saw increases/decreases as this information likely drives prices up (in the case of falling inventories) or down (in the case of rising inventories).

Robeson County and the rest of North Carolina fall in the East Coast region, where gasoline inventories saw an increase of 1.4 MMbbl on Thursday, which could signal a pause in price increases.

Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said last week that “the recent run of daily one- to four-cent price increases slowed toward the end of last week.

“However, increased demand and higher global oil prices pushed the national average for a gallon of gas up eight cents since last week to $3.50,” Gross said.

“January’s weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road,” Gross said. “However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns,” Gross said. “But with the cost of oil stubbornly hovering around $80 per barrel, drivers probably won’t catch a big break at the pump over the next week or two.”

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.33 to settle at $79.68. Although a higher dollar contributed to pushing prices lower at the end of the week, oil prices rose earlier last week amid ongoing market optimism that global oil demand will be more robust than anticipated in 2023 due to China re-opening its economy after imposing strict COVID-19 lockdowns that curtailed demand.

For this week, crude prices could increase again if the market sees more indications that inflation may be cooling, which could keep oil demand robust despite ongoing concerns that a recession may occur this year.

