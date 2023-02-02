LUMBERTON — “We still hope to come to a conclusion on those,” said the Lumberton Police Department on the ongoing investigation into the unsolved deaths of three Lumberton residents.

Almost six years ago the bodies of three women were discovered in eastern Lumberton. According to previous coverage, Christina “Kristin” Bennett and Rhonda Jones were found on April 18, 2017, Bennett was found dead inside a house on Peachtree Street, and Jones was found dead outside a house in a trash can on East Fifth Street. Later, Megan Oxendine was found dead on June 3 near a house on East Eighth Street.

As the sixth anniversary of the murders of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine approaches in March, the investigation by the Lumberton Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continues.

The families of the victims have pleaded for information on social media. The police have searched for leads and clues and asked for people with information to furnish it to the investigators. The deaths were covered heavily in the news, including The Robesonian, and the disturbing events inspired fears of a Lumberton serial killer, of which no evidence emerged, with successive yearly coverage following as the case cooled.

In 2018, the FBI announced a $30,000 reward for information, and in 2021, the FBI increased the reward money by $10,000, bringing the total reward offered for information up to $40,000. That year the autopsy results for all three victims were released. As described in a previous article, the autopsies stated the victim’s decomposition was so thorough and advanced no cause of death could be determined.

The Lumberton police said there have always been leads that seemed insignificant that later proved important, and leads that appeared vital at first inspection that went nowhere. They added that new entries on occasion allow them to close cases from years ago.

“Every lead is treated like it is promising,” said the Lumberton police.

In 2023, the Lumberton police said there are cases from the inception of the department that haven’t been solved, however they also said the department had recently received a call about an armed robbery from the 1990s.

“Nothing is forgotten about.”

