LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $242,690 sponsorship from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) to implement an Insurance Pre-licensing Academy.

The grant received is part of the Agent Diversity Program, an initiative seeking to create a more diverse talent pool of agents, which further develops Blue Cross NC’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, while improving the health and well-being of all North Carolinians. Students enrolled in the academy may earn scholarship opportunities and a pathway to a career in the insurance industry where women and minorities have long been underrepresented.

“At Blue Cross NC, we recognize the need for a workforce that’s as diverse as the people we serve,” said Roy Watson, Vice President of Group Segment and State Health Plan for Blue Cross NC. “By taking steps to build a diverse and inclusive salesforce that better engages communities, we are moving forward our mission to provide an opportunity for all North Carolinians to be healthier.”

The Insurance Academy at Robeson Community College will run three times a year for three years.

“We have already started recruiting for the classes,” stated Julie Baxley, the director of Human Resources Development & Workforce Solutions at RCC. “The first class is scheduled to begin February 6.”

As part of the grant, Robeson Community College will work with community partners to identify a minimum of 10 individuals eligible and willing to attend each academy. The cost associated will cover full expenses for 90 students, including all testing fees, an electronic device, and internet access.

“If you’ve ever considered a career in insurance, this is your chance,” Vice President of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Eric Freeman said. “Insurance careers span an incredible range of skills and talents, and is a field that will continue to grow and is in high demand.”

The program will also include human resource development training.

“This program is a great opportunity for selected individuals to start a great career in the insurance industry,” stated Baxley. “A career in insurance can be lucrative and lead to a lifetime of success.”

Students enrolled in the program will have unlimited access to resources such as Wi-Fi, computers, printers, and resource materials, as well as adequate facilities for study space.

“Students will also have access to additional job readiness resources such as our on-campus Career Closet which provides appropriate professional attire for interviewing,” Baxley said. “We will work hard to ensure that all of our students have what they need from the beginning of the course to the job interview. No detail will be overlooked.”

All IES Insurance Pre-licensing courses will be provided online. The students will be provided with a student kit, which includes an electronic device and internet access to allow them to complete this portion of their education remotely.

“We are grateful for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina for sponsoring this program at Robeson Community College,” stated RCC President Melissa Singer. “We are thankful for the continued partnership and support from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and we look forward to seeing the success that comes from this program for our students and the community.”

Freeman adds, “We thank Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina for this opportunity to bring the academy to the people of Robeson County and surrounding areas. A career in insurance can be very rewarding and fulfilling and this opportunity will help transform many lives in Robeson County, which is one of the most diverse, culturally rich areas in North Carolina.”

For more information on the program, prospective students are urged to contact Julie Baxley at (910) 272-3671 or [email protected]

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information Officer at Robeson Community College. Contact her at 910-272-3241 or [email protected]