PUNXSUTAWNEY — Six more weeks of winter says the groundhog.

The purportedly prophetic Pennsylvania rodent forecaster Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog in Groundhog Day, has spoken his peace on the future weather in 2023 on Feb. 2.

According to National Public Radio, Phil saw his shadow, traditionally interpreted as six more weeks of winter, enough time to watch the classic Bill Murray comedy Groundhog Day roughly 720 times.

The upside is groundhog/whistle-pig/land beaver forecasting is hardly an arbiter of climatic certitude. By the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s math, Phil has a desultory 40% accuracy rating.

Phil’s inaugural prediction in 1887 wasn’t entirely correct. According to NOAA, “His first prediction of six more weeks of winter was accurate for a few regions, but it came up short for several others,” though they did admit predicted the advent of spring in the United States with its diverse regional climates isn’t easy, and probably far beyond the meteorological acumen of a subterranean- according to NC Widlife- rodent.

So, if the rainclouds part and the skies turn blue as 2023 rolls onward, don’t blame Phil. He’s usually not even half right.

