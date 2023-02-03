ASSAULT: An incident of assault at Boyce Road, Rowland was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

BREAK-INS: The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Old Allenton Road, Lumberton; Rennert Road, Shannon; Piney Grove Road, Lumberton.

LARCENY: The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Clifford Road, Red Springs; East White Pond Road, Fairmont.

LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE: The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Highway 211 East, Lumberton.