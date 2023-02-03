LUMBERTON — Commuters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a significant police presence on Wednesday and will see more on Thursday, all day, according to Certified Radar Instructor Fred McQueen of the Laurinburg Police Department.

Cars from the Lumberton, Wilmington and Fayetteville police departments and highway patrol were present for law enforcement training in the use of radar, said McQueen.

McQueen explained there are 15 students who will be tested on Thursday after their training is complete.

“Generally,” McQueen said, “they have a class every month.”

Radar training includes two days of classroom learning about the background, history, and legal aspects of radar use, including general statutes for speed enforcement, and technical aspects like the procedures and methods used to determine a radar unit is functioning properly.

McQueen said Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is regularly used for radar training and has been for several years because the area features a speed zone and both business and residential areas with plenty of places to turn around.

He said training was going well.

“Tomorrow is test day,” said McQueen.

