FLORENCE, S.C.) McLeod Health has been awarded full certification to the ISO 9001 Quality Management System by DNV.

“McLeod Health is dedicated to providing the safest and most effective healthcare services possible,” said Madge Hamer, Associate Vice President of Accreditation and Certification for McLeod. “ISO 9001 certification not only reflects that mission but helps to empower it. The effort required to achieve this certification fundamentally transforms the way we do business – it gets everyone on the same page and helps us achieve our objectives.”

ISO 9001 is the most widely accepted quality management system in use around the world and is quickly gaining acceptance among U.S. healthcare providers as a foundation for their quality and patient safety programs.

“McLeod Health has worked hard to achieve this certification, and they have done so with unwavering commitment from their top leadership to make their organization the best it can be,” said Kelly Proctor, President of DNV Healthcare USA Inc. “ISO 9001 certification isn’t just an award or trophy for something you’ve done, it’s public evidence that you are at the top of your game with an obvious plan in place to make excellence an every day objective.”

ISO 9001 brings science to the art of caregiving; it helps to standardize processes around things that are proven to work, by the people doing the work, thus empowering frontline workers while creating an environment of predictability for the entire organization. The ultimate impact of ISO 9001 within hospitals is the reduction or elimination of variation, so that critical work processes are done consistently, and the “best ideas” aren’t held by one person or one department but are ingrained in the organization itself.

Businesses that implement ISO 9001 do so for both the internal and external benefits. Internally it helps staff create clear and consistent processes of patient care and ensure that progress is constantly being made toward specific quality objectives. Externally, it tells the public, as well as insurers and regulatory agencies, that the hospital is not only talking about quality, but is pursuing it with discipline and transparency.

About McLeod Health

Founded in 1906, McLeod Health is a locally owned and managed, not for profit organization supported by the strength of more than 900 members on its medical staff and more than 2,900 licensed nurses (Registered Nurses; Advanced Practice Nurses – including Certified Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Practitioners and Certified Nurse Midwives; as well as Licensed Practical Nurses). McLeod Health is also composed of approximately 15,000 team members and more than 90 physician practices throughout its 18-county service area. With seven hospitals, McLeod Health operates three Health and Fitness Centers, a Sports Medicine and Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, Hospice and Home Health Services. The system currently has 988 licensed beds, including Hospice and Behavioral Health. The hospitals within McLeod Health include: McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris, McLeod Health Seacoast, McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Behavioral Health. On the coast, the McLeod Health Carolina Forest complex has an Emergency Department and the first two of seven medical park office buildings as an extension of McLeod Loris Seacoast Hospital. Projected to open in spring 2023, Building 3 on the McLeod Health Carolina Forest Campus will include the following services and medical specialties: orthopedics, rehabilitation, obstetrics and gynecology, pulmonary and critical care, rheumatology, general surgery and digestive health.

About DNV

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions.

Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.