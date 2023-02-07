LUMBERTON — Buried amongst the rubble of the Village Station restaurant are several symbols, spray-painted on the bricks now piled in heaps by the roadside. But are the symbols gang-related, or simply innocuous graffiti?

“A lot of people do not know what to look for,” said Sergeant Jose Hernandez of the Pembroke Police Department, about gangs and gang symbols.

Hernandez, who grew up in Brooklyn and has lived in North Carolina for 18 years, booted up his computer with a hard drive attached in a conference room.

“This is 15 years worth of gang stuff on this database,” Hernandez said.

But is the graffiti gang-related?

“It could mean a lot of various things,” Hernandez said about the graffiti, which he explained required context to decipher.

ILM could be a person or a group, Hernandez said, and the artist knew what they were doing. The symbol could be gang-related, or it might not be gang-related, though he did compliment the artist’s penmanship. There isn’t a nexus of gang activity in rural Robeson County. Gang graffiti also is spread out, Hernandez said.

Gang recruitment begins in middle school, Hernandez said, where bathrooms and desks are tagging with gang symbols and potential members begin dabbling in organized criminality. By high school, he said, the gangs are more organized. In Robeson County, opposing gang members are current or former schoolmates, or even family members, Hernandez explained, and gangs at odds with each other can come together to make money.

Their criminal activities include drug-related offenses, breaking and entering, and motor vehicle theft. Other illicit moneymaking actions include robbing drug dealers and a recent expansion into white-collar crimes like reading mail and bogus credit cars, which Hernandez said the local police don’t have the resources to properly address.

Hernandez explained gangs have codes of conduct and behavior. One rule is no hard drug use.

“We know that’s a lie,” he said.

According to Hernandez, North Carolina used to be painted red, a state where the Blood gang was dominant. In the last few years, he explained, the state has turned blue, with the Bloods rival, the Crips, becoming more prevalent. He showed a picture of red and blue graffiti thick as kudzu on a wall, Bloods and Crips painting over each other’s graffiti.

Most of the gangs in Robeson County are what Hernandez called hybrid gangs, picking and choosing from the symbolism of more clearly delineated gangs.

Unsurprisingly in the dog-eat-dog world of gangs the lowest ranking is food.

“They call them food because anyone can eat them,” he said.

To be named food is to be made a target for other gangs and gang members.

“Even people can be labelled food,” he said, and put on a menu.

Gang members must be knowledgeable about their history with the gang, committing to memory their record, including how they became a member, lest they be subjected to a G-check, the penalties ranging from a fine to a demotion in rank.

Motorcycle gangs have a distinct culture. They’re all about territory. According to Hernandez, changing gangs isn’t their style, though getting thrown out of the gang is a big deal, especially for the tattooed members.

“You better get them covered up,” Hernandez said, “or they’ll cut them off.”

Motorcycle gangs deal in firearms, drugs, and prostitution, explained Hernandez, and the larger clubs extort smaller clubs to be able to wear their colors, or their gang symbols on their leather jackets. Biker gangs will also assemble and ride together in what Hernandez called power rides, a show of force like a dictator’s army on parade.

“They want to make themselves the good guys, but they’re not. It’s a farce,” said Hernandez.

The Hell’s Angels, locally represented by the Fayetteville-headquartered Dixie Crew, are discriminatory. Black and law enforcement members, Hernandez explained, are not allowed by the organization.

He showed a picture of a crowd of Hell’s Angels in their leather jackets and Shriners in their fezzes.

Law enforcement often attends biker gang member funerals as a preventative measure.

“Not everything that happens in Robeson County starts here,” Hernandez said

“No matter where you go,” he said, “you’re going to have your bad areas.”

