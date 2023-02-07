ST. PAULS — A student will face a 365-day suspension after school administration discovered a handgun in her possession.

The gun was found after St. Pauls High School administration was notified of a possible gun on campus. Administration and law enforcement searched the 16-year-old, 10th-grade student and found the loaded handgun in her possession.

There were no injuries reported and no reports of threats being made to other students.

All appropriate disciplinary action has been taken in the case, according to a statement issue by the school district. The Public Schools of Robeson County yields information concerning charges to law enforcement who assisted in the investigation.

The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Policy 4333 outlines prohibited behaviors on school campuses including weapons and clearly states that such behaviors will not be tolerated.

“We are grateful that the school’s administration was notified of a gun on campus. We take incidents like this very seriously,” said PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne.

“The safety of all students is our top priority. We continue to ask anyone who knows of a possible weapon on any of our school campuses to speak up so we can continue to keep our campuses safe and secure,” Horne added.