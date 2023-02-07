LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is launching a new summer basic law enforcement academy in hopes of generating more officers into the talent pipeline for law enforcement agencies through the region. The summer academy will be held in the daytime, beginning April 3 and ending August 5.

“This is an additional opportunity Robeson Community College provides for prospective cadets to pursue a career in law enforcement,” stated Rudy T. Locklear, the RCC director of BLET and criminal justice. “We have received several requests from individuals that have completed graduation requirements from either a two or four-year institution and would like to take advantage of the summer break to complete the training rather than waiting until the fall semester.”

What’s in store for students this summer?

“During the summer, cadets will have the opportunity to utilize the entire campus for hands-on practical training,” Locklear stated. “As most faculty and staff are off during summer break, cadets will be exposed to various building searches and scenario-based training across campus.”

Locklear says that this is an excellent opportunity for students looking to complete the BLET certificate, which satisfies 20 credit hours towards a degree in criminal justice. BLET is designed to give students the essential skills required for entry-level employment as law enforcement officers with state, county, and municipal governments or with private enterprises.

“The number of local and state agencies with vacancies is consistently changing,” stated Locklear. “Graduates of the program who are successful in the background and hiring process can assure they will find employment.”

The BLET program at Robeson Community College is offered free with a required sponsorship. Financial aid may be available to cover the costs of books and uniforms.

“Law enforcement agencies also can pay cadets to attend the academy,” Locklear said, as an added benefit that may be available to someone looking to join the police force.

According to Locklear, the training program at RCC has been recognized throughout the state.

Cadets from the Fall 2022 class recently achieved a 100% pass rate on the state exam, setting the bar high, exemplifying the high standards expected upon completion of the course.

“It is an excellent program of choice,” Locklear said.

In addition to the summer academy, BLET is also accepting applications for its upcoming night academy which begins March 13. If you are interested in learning more, please visit the BLET website at www.robeson.edu/blet or contact Rudy T. Locklear at [email protected] or (910) 272-3480.

For media inquiries, please contact Cheryl Hemric, Public Information Officer, at 910-272-3241 or [email protected]