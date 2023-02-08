Shown is a rendering of the industrial park that is to be developed along the Interstate 95/Interstate 74 interchange in Lumberton. Economic Development Director Channing Jones proposed the park be named Southeast Crossroad Industrial Park.

LUMBERTON — Following the lead of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners earlier this week, the Lumberton City Council approved a name for the industrial park near the junction of interstates 74 and 95.

Council unanimously approved the park to be named Southeast Crossroads Industrial Park. The Robeson County Board of Commissioners also approved the name on Monday; both votes came after a brief presentation by Channing Jones, Robeson County economic development director.

“We have vetted this name, not only from the standpoint of geographically what it means, being not just southeastern North Carolina but we really mean the southeastern U.S. That is prominent because we really have a lot of international clients that look up and down the entire eastern seaboard,” Jones said. “The crossroads is simply because we have these major interstates that come together right there. … I think it will be very understanding for anyone looking why we’ve named it that way, and draw a lot of attention.”

The city and county partnered to develop the 215-acre tract of land with direct access to both interstates. The city and county were awarded a $3,700,000 grant to develop the park infrastructure, $250,000 in Golden Leaf funds for water and sewer infrastructure, and $350,000 in Department of Transportation funding for ingress and egress for a park.

Elkay Manufacturing will be the first tenant of the industrial park. Ground broke on the facility in 2021.

Mayor Bruce Davis and members of City Council were complimentary to Jones on his role in the park’s development, and Jones returned the compliments to the city.

“The county, because of his hard work, has joined with the city in developing an industrial park, which has been a success from day one,” Davis said. “He likes to give us the credit, but guess what? He brought it to us. Does that tell you anything? He is very good at what he does and he’s made that park a really good investment for the taxpayers, the county and the city, and we’re grateful.”

“It’s really the decision-makers that are making this happen,” Jones said. “I’ve never been the commissoners and asked for something they didn’t approve; same with this board, and as much as I deal with the manager and his staff and the mayor, collectively they see the greater good.”

ARPA allocation approval not without controversy

A seemingly simple agenda item to approve the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding turned into a lengthy and animated discussion on the city’s finances.

Council ultimately approved that $3,021,243.44 be allocated for revenue replacement to reimburse the salaries of city employees. This includes $2,251,243.44 in the General Fund, $570,000 in the Water & Sewer Fund and $200,000 in the Light & Power Fund.

The discussion began when Councilman John Cantey asked which departments the reimbursed salaries would be in, stating that there are currently 25 vacancies in the Lumberton Police Department and questioning where the funds budgeted for those vacant salaries, which he said totals about $1.25 million, are going.

City Manager Wayne Horne stated that the ARPA funding is meant to make up for revenue loss across the board, and doesn’t have to be specific to one department. The city is trying to build the revenue balance back up in its General Fund, he said, especially after being placed on the Local Government Commission’s Watch List after a recent audit, with a 19% fund balance in the General Fund, below the recommeneded threshold of 25%.

“We have several major projects that are sitting out there that we have funding for, but because of the low fund balance in the general fund we’re at risk of turning those funds back in,” Horne said, specifically mentioning $1.4 million in funding for the Lumberton Civic Center and $900,000 for the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex. “We’re trying to address that so our projects are not put on hold for financing. This is a way of doing that. … This is just an accounting function we’re doing right now.”

The General Fund balance of 19% in the fiscal year 2022 is an improvement from an 8% mark in the fiscal year 2021, as the city has deliberately worked to increase that figure after the financial hardships resulting from the onset and aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in 2020, as well as lingering effects from hurricanes Matthew and Florence in 2016 and 2018.

“We were here last month and we had our review of our financial statement, and we talked in depth about our fund balance,” Councilman Leroy Rising said. “If we try to utilize that (ARPA) money in an area that we’re not able to continue — it’s not going to be perpetual. It is a one-time money, and a lot of other states and cities got it too. I think the manager probably is giving us the best scenario of how we can address this and then we can work through the budget at a later date. … We need desperately to get this fund balance back into compliance.”

“There’s no one saying that we don’t want the City Manager to put the money in its proper place,” Councilman Chris Howard replied. “But I think the citizens need to have an understanding of the predicament we’re in so that we can begin to move forward, and they need to know exactly what’s going on with the finances of the city.”

“I do think the citizens are very pleased with the efforts the city has made trying to get back,” Rising said. “We’ve come a long way, with a lot of things happening in the city that’s very positive. I think that we have relied on our city staff, our CPA, our manager, our attorney, all those people to lead and guide us.”

Cantey asked again where the $1.25 million in vacant police salaries goes; Rising replied “That’s a budget issue.”

Council’s approval of the ARPA funds allocation came by a 6-2 vote; Cantey and Howard each voted no after the discussion. Rising made the motion and Councilman John Carroll seconded, with the comment that “in our budget workshop we do need to take a serious look at the shortfall within our police department, because we’re hurting bad.”

On the prior agenda item, Council unanimously approved a set of policies required to receive ARPA funds. The policies pertain to conflict of interest, cost principles, eligible use, nondiscrimination and records retention; the city has policies in place in those areas, but the required policies pertain specifically to the ARPA process, City Attorney Holt Moore said.

City begins process for drainage culvert replacement

Council unanimously approved for city staff to obtain quotes for a possible drainage culvert replacement under the railroad track on Linkhaw Road near Lumberton High School.

The city has obtained $250,000 in Golden Leaf Foundation funding and is seeking additional funds for the project from the North Carolina State Revolving Fund.

Because the engineering process takes a long time, Public Works Director Rob Armstrong requested that the city begins receiving quotes for the project now, saying this is a good time to move forward because the railroad track is currently inactive.

The culvert replacement will alleviate flooding concerns in the surrounding residential areas, Armstrong said.

Other business

In other business, Council members:

— Heard a presentation from Shalonda Rogers from the city’s Juneteenth organizing committee, who said the Juneteenth celebration’s theme for this year will be “family reunion.”

— Approved a special use permit and rezoning for the construction of a “major subdivision” on Meadow Road, with the condition that the development will not exceed 16 townhomes and will include a 10-foot buffer at the back of the property, which is adjacent to existing residential lots.

— Approved a special use permit for the operation of a family entertainment center, which is a game center with more than five arcade games, at 3561 Lackey Street; the applicant previuosly obtained a permit for an indoor mini-golf facility. Meredith Edwards, the applicant, stated the facility will have no gambling, no alcohol, no drugs, saying “this is strictly family fun.”

— Approved the Lumberton Fire Department’s purchase of a 2022 Ford F-150 pickup at a cost of $35,929.34, which will be paid for with budgeted salary money which currently unused due to a vacant position.

— Approved the purchase of a new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Master Station upgrade by the Electric Utilities Department. Two servers and related software that operates the system will cost $59,000; $100,000 was budgeted for the project.

— Approved the rehabilitation of one of the city’s wells at a cost of $60,773; $75,000 was budgeted for the project.

— Approved three items authorizing the N.C. Department of Transportation’s purchase of various small parcels of land relating to road construction projects in the city. Only one of the agenda items stated a price — $15,000 for parcels “in the area of” Pine and 24th streets and Roberts Avenue, relating to the nearby Fayetteville Road widening — but all agenda items stated that city staff believe they have negotiated a fair price.

— Approved a resoltion to apply for a S.A.F.E. Raise Grant, which relates to city infrastructure, namely improving pedestrian safety and multimodal access into the downtown area. The city’s application for this grant was denied last year, but the city has “retooled” the application and hopes for “more positive results.” Deputy City Manager Brandon Love stated that two roundabouts are proposed; he told The Robesonian the locations of the roundouts would be at the intersection of MLK Drive and West Second Street, and at the intersetion of East Second and Fifth streets.

— Approved the declaration of lots on First and Second streets, at the former Goodyear Hotel property, as surplus due to recent interest in the lots, and authorized staff to proceed with public notice for sale.

— Approved East Lumberton Baptist Church’s request to close a portion of Evergreen Street to build a new sanctuary and family life center.

— Approved the following allocation of Mayor’s Discretionary Funds: $500 to the Robeson County Humane Society and $250 to Historic Robeson, Inc.

