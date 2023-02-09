LUMBERTON — An investigation into the death of a Pembroke man found deceased in his vehicle has led to the arrest of two suspects.

On Feb. 1, the body of Timothy O. Jacobs was found in a car in a field in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road, just outside the city of Lumberton. Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, both of Lumberton, were taken into custody Wednesday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, according to information released by the sheriff’s office.

Tyler Scott is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and conceal/failure to report a death.

Destinee Scott is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon and altering criminal evidence.

Both are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. Tyler Scott and Destinee Scott are not related.

A 16-year-old juvenile is charged and wanted for first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and conceal/failure to report a death.

Xavier Davis of Rowland is charged and wanted for the felony offenses of accessory after the fact and conceal/failure to report a death.

Clonze McDuffie of Rowland is charged and wanted for the felony offenses of accessory after the face and altering criminal evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office stated that “anyone who is caught assisting or harboring the wanted suspects with avoiding apprehension will be charged.”

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. The Lumberton Police Department and Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of the suspect are asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.