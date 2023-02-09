Members of the Lumberton High School JROTC assist in the cleanup of Meadowgrove Cemetery as part of a service learning project.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton High School JROTC cadets again loaned their time to service Thursday by assisting in the cleaning of Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

At about 10 a.m., 11 students could be seen vigorously raking the cemetery, led by Sgt. 1st Class Braylen Mitchell and Micky Biggs, of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8969, as part of a service learning project.

Two more groups were expected to come out later that day to complete their shift of service.

“The cadets wanted to come out and clean up the grave sites for the veterans and now we’re just cleaning up everybody’s,” Mitchell said.

The service project is done through a collaboration between the Lumberton JROTC and the VFW Post 8969 with the City of Lumberton — which is responsible for the upkeep — providing equipment.

Biggs said Thursday was the fifth time groups from the Lumberton JROTC came out to clean up the cemetery since they began the project last year.

“The VFW, we do a lot of youth programs, so for us this is very important, getting out and working in particular with the JROTC, the future military people, the future leaders. To be able to work with them is very important for us,” Biggs said.

“It’s really important to them because it shows them how to do leadership and how to help out in the community,” Mitchell said. “They get excited about coming.”

This is not the first time the local JROTC cleaned the more-than-100-year-old cemetery and it won’t be the last, Biggs hopes.

”This is the second project we’ve done and we’re looking forward to doing this and other projects every year if at all possible,” Biggs said.”We’re hoping to make it an annual relationship cause we want to reach out to the JROTC here.”

The VFW hopes to also collaborate with the St. Pauls High School JROTC as well.

Tomeka Sinclair is a features editor for The Robesonian. She can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.