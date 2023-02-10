LUMBERTON — Getting married on Valentine’s Day is a no-brainer, right? Well, the numbers in Robeson County don’t agree. And who is the Valentine in the Day?

Despite the popular holiday St. Valentine lacks the pop cultural prominence of St. Patrick, banisher of snakes, or even St. Vitus and his eponymous dance. According to Wikipedia, Valentine probably endured persecution at the hands of one Roman emperor or another and was martyred, or killed for his beliefs, with exact details of his life destroyed during the Diocletianic Persecution, an event too gruesome and unsettling to be explored deeply in an article about Valentine’s Day marriages.

Somehow a life of Roman oppression resulted in a holiday where people give each other Hallmark cards and candy hearts inscribed with messages.

Back to marriages on Valentine’s Day. In 2021, there were six marriages on Valentine’s Day, in 2020, there were eight. In 2021 and 2022, there were three marriages on Valentine’s Day.

According to the local Register of Deeds Office they sell more wedding licenses in Dec., issuing 35 during last Dec. Admittedly, the marriage licenses can be used for 60 days after purchase, so the lovebirds could be tying the knot as late as Jan. the next year. According to the office, last Feb. 46 marriage licenses were issued in Robeson County. But is Christmas more popular?

The Register of Deeds Office said nobody got married last Christmas, though the office was closed for Christmas week. In 2022, the most popular month for marriage in Robeson County was Sept. They don’t have a clue why. According to the office records, summer marriages are falling, while fall marriages are rising in popularity. Formerly, April, May, and June were popular months. But regardless of season, how much does it cost?

“You can purchase a license for $70,” the Register of Deeds Office said, “and the magistrate will marry you for $50.”

