THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

100 Years Ago: “Mr. Ground Hog” must know his business as the forty days bad weather has already begun. (From the Feb. 8 1923 Robesonian)

75 Years Ago: Keen interest in the Baby Popularity Contest being sponsored by Lumberton Business and Professional Women’s club in being maintained. The winning boy and girl will be crowned king and queen on the stage of the high school auditorium Friday night just before the presentation of “Cornzapopping”. 3-act hillbilly comedy. (From the Feb. 10 1948 Robesonian, Interest In Baby Contest Continues)

50 Years Ago: When bids were awarded for construction of a North Carolina Welcome Center on I-95, now open to the South Carolina Line, all successful bidders were Robeson County firms… (From the Feb. 8 1973 Robesonian, Welcome Center Bids Awarded)

Five Years Ago: Ten couples are set to swing, sway, step and strut during the United Way of Robeson County’s Dancing with the Robeson County Stars. The fifth annual fundraising event is scheduled for March 23 and March 24 at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center, located at 1027 U.S. 74 East. Competing this year are Rhonda Williamson and Jon Davis, Michelle Hunt and Charles Townsend, Michelle Smith and Brian Britt, Jill Britt and Owen Thomas, David McClish and Kristy Locklear, Terri Massol and Tim Little, Marla Bullock and Dennis Powers, Tanya Underwood and Hector Miray, and Angelica Chavis-McIntyre and Jason Cox. Couples will be spotlighted throughout the upcoming weeks to introduce the dancers to the public. (From the Feb. 11 2018 Robesonian, Robeson County stars to bust a move)

One Year Ago: A nonprofit group that advocates for police transparency and accountability is calling for the removal of Robeson County District Attorney Matthew Scott for his handling of a case in which sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man last year. Kathy Greggs, co-founder of Fayetteville PACT, helped lead a protest in Lumberton on Saturday calling for justice for Matthew Oxendine. Oxendine, who had a history of drug use and mental illness, was killed by a SWAT team from the Robeson County’s sheriff’s office in January 2021 after he called 911. (From the Feb. 9 2022 Robesonian, Group calls for removal of Robeson County district attorney)

Source: Robesonian Archives

THIS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY

On Feb. 10, 1937, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist Roberta Flack was born in Black Mountain.

The daughter of two pianists, Flack herself began playing piano at age 9 and was heavily influenced by the sound and style of gospel music. She graduated high school at 15 and received a bachelor’s degree in music education from Howard University. The unexpected death of her father in 1959 prompted Flack to enter the field of education in order to support her family. Her first teaching job brought her to Farmville, where she taught English and music at an Black school.

Flack continued to pursue music on the side and secured her big break in 1968 when jazz pianist Les McCann sent a copy of one of her performances to Atlantic Records. Flack released her first studio album, First Take, with Atlantic Records in 1969. The album initially failed to chart but the subsequent exposure of her music on television and in film pushed Flack to the top of the Billboard 200 and garnered a Grammy in 1972.

In all, Flack has won four Grammy awards and her album 1973 Killing Me Softly was certified double platinum.

Source: North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

THIS WEEK IN NATION AND WORLD HISTORY

On Feb. 3, 1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for a federal income tax, was ratified.

Source: The Associated Press

On Feb. 11, 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin signed the Yalta Agreement, in which Stalin agreed to declare war against Imperial Japan following Nazi Germany’s capitulation.

On Feb. 11 2008, the Pentagon charged Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (HAH’-leed shayk moh-HAH’-med) and five other detainees at Guantanamo Bay with murder and war crimes in connection with the Sept. 11 attacks.

On Feb. 12, 1999, the Senate voted to acquit President Bill Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice.

On Feb. 12, 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the NAACP, was founded.

On Feb. 13, 1935, a jury in Flemington, New Jersey, found Bruno Richard Hauptmann guilty of first-degree murder in the kidnap-slaying of Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh. (Hauptmann was later executed.)

On Feb. 13, 1633, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei arrived in Rome for trial before the Inquisition, accused of defending Copernican theory that the Earth revolved around the sun instead of the other way around. (Galileo was found vehemently suspect of heresy and ended up being sentenced to a form of house arrest.)

On Feb. 17, 1801, the U.S. House of Representatives broke an electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, electing Jefferson president; Burr became vice president.

Source: The Associated Press