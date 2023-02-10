ST PAULS — “At least it was good news,” Mayor Elbert Gibson said at the Feb. 9 meeting of the St Pauls Board of Commissioners, about a grant. Commissioner John Gudauskas was absent and the police chief took a seat at the boardroom table.

According to Daniel Holloman’s report, the town didn’t receive every portion of the $12 million grant they had applied for, specifically the water, well, and storm drains. However, the town did receive $9.2 million in grant money to replace the six inch sewer lines, which will require tearing up the roads to get to the pipes. St Pauls also received $8 million for water treatment.

Two new members were appointed to the planning board. The board also voted on a recommendation from the property committee not to accept a property, again unanimously. Gudauskas made an audio appearance, stating he would’ve voted yes for both matters.

“Hope you get to feeling better,” Gibson said.

Asia Carter and Joy Andrews from the Robeson County Public Library spoke about the town library.

“We want our families to know the library is there for them,” Carter said.

She stated the town library had added five new Chromebooks and had over 11,000 items to be browsed. The library has recently relaunched their 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program to encourage young readers to explore literacy.

“You have a very good library resource in this town,” Andrews said.

During the public comments one resident said the new chairs in the courtroom looked nice.

“We’ve still got one ambulance in the shop but the others are working really well,” Evans Jackson said.

Jackson also said a storage building under construction did not cost the people of St Pauls one cent.

At the end of the meeting the mayor was told an affidavit for Lot 49 was to be sent to him for signing by an attorney.

“Make the motion,” Mayor Gibson said after business was concluded, “and we shall leave.”

Copeland Jacobs can be reached via phone at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]