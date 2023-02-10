RED SPRINGS — Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn will be retiring to Tennessee. The town is already looking for a replacement.

“I hate to see him go, but I understand why he’s leaving,” Mayor Edward Henderson said.

Ashburn’s departure was announced near the conclusion of the Feb. 7 town council meeting, not long before the Red Springs Board of Commissioners went into closed session, and not long after Ashburn said the water, sewer and stormwater management grants were moving forward.

“I’m getting ready to turn 68,” Ashburn said in an interview after the meeting.

Asked why he had chosen this time to retire Ashburn said he was hoping to put family over work.

Nicole Outlaw, Program Manager for NC Growth, gave a presentation at the meeting, after a 2-3 hour drive according to Ashburn. This was her first time in Red Springs, she said.

NC Growth’s purpose, she explained, is to provide technical skills, strategic plans, and strategies to create jobs, working with companies and entities, interviewing residents and stakeholders to produce a report featuring the desires and concerns in Red Springs.

Outlaw said a key item for NC Growth was what the real target for the town is, and NC Growth could furnish a general map based on similar towns, and look into recreating old buildings.

NC Growth hires from a pool of students based on needs who are then paired with clients. NC Growth itself oversees students and ensures due diligence.

“We value your time,” Outlaw said, “so we don’t want to waste it.”

Outlaw said they were presently in the discovery phase and were visiting stakeholders, like ETI. She said the next step was doing research based on the deliverables. Later, they will use data from the UNC resources and present a midpoint draft, the mid-project touchpoint, in March. NC Growth works on a semester basis, Outlaw explained, and she expects the project to be finished by May.

Outlaw explained NC Growth would look at the town’s list of needs and find stakeholders, communicating with them via phone or in-person interviews. Henderson asked about funding for the project.

“We don’t fund directly,” Outlaw said, “but we have lots of partners who fund.”

Habitat for Humanity’s area director, a layer, was in court, and their scheduled presentation was mentioned and moved past.

Commissioner Caroline Sumpter was late, arriving before the consent agenda vote, which passed, including previous minutes and the local government commission audit report.

“The traffic in front of the middle school in the afternoon is becoming very congested,” Sumpter said during the comment section, to which the police chief said he would look into the issue.

Mayor Henderson asked if the board could add an item to the agenda, voting on a request for a $500 donation to Red Springs Middle School, in order to purchase construction paper, glue, pencils and other needs.

“We’re still having a lot of paper thrown throughout our city,” Commissioner Duron Burney said.

Henderson said the town’s litter problem was the result of people riding through the town discarding their trash.

“It is imperative we keep our streets clean,” Burney said, because a clean Red Springs is more likely to attract new businesses, reminding the town of an upcoming cleanup.

Henderson also urged town employees to treat their vehicles well.

Commissioner Chris Edmonds said it was Black History Month and asked people to listen to Conversations with the Elders, a way for younger residents to learn about their town’s past, like vanished businesses. Sumpter asked residents to visit the museum during Black History Month to see the relevant exhibits.

