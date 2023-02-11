If you have questions, contact Executive Editor David Kennard, (M) 910-635-1557. (O) 910-416-5847.

Paginator: XX

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Issue: 12

Volume: 154

Template: XX

Page 1A

ROB021123Teasers. Status: XX

1-ROB021123Sidewalks, Photos: one, Length: 10 inches

2-ROB021123BizEmploymentGrowth, Photos: One, Length: 16 inches

3- ROB021123Cleanup, Photos: several, Length: 9 inches

Page 3A-Obituaries

ROB021123Deathnotices, XXXXXX

ROB021123ObitXXX, Photos: XX, Length: XX inches

ROB021123ObitXXX, Photos: XX, Length: XX inches

ROB020423ObitXXX, Photos: XX Length: XX inches

Local Inside

ROB021123POW, Photos: one , Length: XX inches

ROB021123Crime, Photos: None, Length: 2.9 inches

ROB021123SmallHolidaysValentines, Photos: One, Length: 9.5 inches

ROB021123History, Photos: One, Length: 20.2 inches

ROB021123City,Photos: 2 photo, several mugs, 50 inches

ROB021123HitRun, Photos: 1 mug, Length, 5.2 inches

ROB021123Mascot, Photos: 1, Length: 2 inches (Brief)

ROB021123Kindness, Photos: 1, Length: 8.2 inches

ROB021123StPauls, Photos: 1, Length: 9 inches

ROB021123Weevil, Photos: 1, Length: 8.6 inches

ROB021123Arrest, Photos, 1, Length: 10 inches

ROB021123JROTC, Photos: 1, Length: 22 inches

Page 4 – Opinion page

ROB021123OpinionCartoon

ROB021123OpinionEditorial, Photos: none, Length: 16.3 inches

ROB021123OpinionDouglas, Photos: Column Mug. Length: 21 inches

ROB021123OpinionMartin, Photos: Column Mug. Length: 20 inches. Use this as filler.

ROB021123OpinionLegislators, PHOTOS: none, Length: 14 inches. Please use this as filler. Trim from bottom to fit.

Letters policy.

Religion

ROB021123COW: Status: Read-to-place

ROB021123Lesson,25 inches

ROB021123Churchevents, XX inches

ROB021123Ads, 28 inches wit photo (AP copy. Cut to fit.)

Education

ROB021123SOTWCampbell, Photos: 1, Length: 9.5 inches

ROB021123Beta, Photos: 1, Length: 30 inches

ROB021123RCCLove, Photos: One, Length: 33.1 inches

ROB021123Ambassadors, Photos: 1, Length: 30 inches

ROB021123Scholars, 11.7 inches, w/photo

Business

ROB021123Extension, Photos: 1 col, Length: 17 inches

ROB021123XXXX, Photos: XX, Length: XX inches

ROB020423XXXXXX, Photos: XX, Length: XX inches