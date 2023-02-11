If you have questions, contact Executive Editor David Kennard, (M) 910-635-1557. (O) 910-416-5847.
Paginator: XX
Date: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
Issue: 12
Volume: 154
Template: XX
Page 1A
ROB021123Teasers. Status: XX
1-ROB021123Sidewalks, Photos: one, Length: 10 inches
2-ROB021123BizEmploymentGrowth, Photos: One, Length: 16 inches
3- ROB021123Cleanup, Photos: several, Length: 9 inches
Page 3A-Obituaries
ROB021123Deathnotices, XXXXXX
ROB021123ObitXXX, Photos: XX, Length: XX inches
ROB021123ObitXXX, Photos: XX, Length: XX inches
ROB020423ObitXXX, Photos: XX Length: XX inches
Local Inside
ROB021123POW, Photos: one , Length: XX inches
ROB021123Crime, Photos: None, Length: 2.9 inches
ROB021123SmallHolidaysValentines, Photos: One, Length: 9.5 inches
ROB021123History, Photos: One, Length: 20.2 inches
ROB021123City,Photos: 2 photo, several mugs, 50 inches
ROB021123HitRun, Photos: 1 mug, Length, 5.2 inches
ROB021123Mascot, Photos: 1, Length: 2 inches (Brief)
ROB021123Kindness, Photos: 1, Length: 8.2 inches
ROB021123StPauls, Photos: 1, Length: 9 inches
ROB021123Weevil, Photos: 1, Length: 8.6 inches
ROB021123Arrest, Photos, 1, Length: 10 inches
ROB021123JROTC, Photos: 1, Length: 22 inches
Page 4 – Opinion page
ROB021123OpinionCartoon
ROB021123OpinionEditorial, Photos: none, Length: 16.3 inches
ROB021123OpinionDouglas, Photos: Column Mug. Length: 21 inches
ROB021123OpinionMartin, Photos: Column Mug. Length: 20 inches. Use this as filler.
ROB021123OpinionLegislators, PHOTOS: none, Length: 14 inches. Please use this as filler. Trim from bottom to fit.
Letters policy.
Religion
ROB021123COW: Status: Read-to-place
ROB021123Lesson,25 inches
ROB021123Churchevents, XX inches
ROB021123Ads, 28 inches wit photo (AP copy. Cut to fit.)
Education
ROB021123SOTWCampbell, Photos: 1, Length: 9.5 inches
ROB021123Beta, Photos: 1, Length: 30 inches
ROB021123RCCLove, Photos: One, Length: 33.1 inches
ROB021123Ambassadors, Photos: 1, Length: 30 inches
ROB021123Scholars, 11.7 inches, w/photo
Business
ROB021123Extension, Photos: 1 col, Length: 17 inches
ROB021123XXXX, Photos: XX, Length: XX inches
ROB020423XXXXXX, Photos: XX, Length: XX inches