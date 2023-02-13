LUMBERTON — The Corn Growers Association of North Carolina will be conducting a referendum on March 14 for the assessment of corn sold to the first purchasers in North Carolina.

According to Mac Malloy, County Extension director for North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, four polling places have been established in the County. The polling locations are as follows, during normal operating hours:

— Robeson County Extension Office, located at 455 Caton Road, Lumberton;

— Nutrien Ag Solutions, located at 5414 N.C. 211 E., Lumberton;

— Triangle Chemical, located at 200 Center St., Fairmont; and

— FCI Seed and Chemical Warehouse, located at 135 W. First St., Parkton,.

The current assessment is $1.25 per bushel, and the Association is proposing to change the assessment to .30% of settlement. This will bring the Association’s assessment in line with other row crop assessments across North Carolina.

If the Association realizes an increase in funds, they will be applied to an endowed chair position at NC State University for the Extension Cropping Specialist – Corn position. This endowment will ensure the position will be filled with the highest qualified candidates in perpetuity.

Additionally, any increase in revenue will cover the increased cost of conducting research which benefits all North Carolina corn producers. The votes will be collected and tabulated by NC State University and the results published by North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The Corn Growers Association of North Carolina is governed by an all-volunteer board of farmers and industry representatives. The Association is committed to promoting production agriculture funding research that benefits corn growers across the state, and representing all the state’s farmers nationally and internationally.

For more details, contact Mac Malloy, County Extension director, at 910-671-3276, by e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at robeson.ces.ncsu.edu.