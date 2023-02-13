LUMBERTON — Adrian Lowery, executive director for the Lumberton Housing Authority, recently graduated from the Executive Director Education Program, sponsored by the Public Housing Executive Directors Association by way of Rutgers University.

“The EDEP program centers around many of the daily functions that are critical to my role as Director of the Lumberton Housing Authority,” Lowery stated. “It also provided the opportunity to network with other Directors from around the Country.”

The EDEP program provides a comprehensive approach to professional development for Housing Authority executive directors from around the country. Classes reinforce the technical, managerial and strategic competencies required of a successful director, blending theoretical concepts with practical problem-solving techniques. The program examines critical functions that serve to define the executive director’s position and provides a structured environment in which housing professionals can hone their management skills and enhance their knowledge.

In order to complete the program, participants must be approved by Public Housing Executive Directors Association and complete a 10-course curriculum, which includes passing a test administered by Rutgers University for each course. Participants selected for the program will complete the 10 courses over a period of 18 months.

The Lumberton Housing Authority is responsible for 1,330 housing units, those units consist of 729 Public Housing units within the city limits of Lumberton and 601 Section 8 units scattered throughout Robeson County. Both programs serve 2,500 residents in the City of Lumberton and Robeson County.

“The EDEP program will help the Lumberton Housing Authority to acclimate to the ever-changing world of HUD and Public Housing.”