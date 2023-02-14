PEMBROKE — The Thomas School of Business at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been granted an extension of accreditation of its undergraduate and graduate programs — a distinction obtained by less than 6% of business schools worldwide.

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) recently announced that UNCP is among 45 business schools that have extended their global accreditation. Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal review, evaluation and modifications and is concluded after an external review.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive a full extension of accreditation by the leading global accreditor of business schools,” said Mohamed Djerdjouri, dean of the Thomas School of Business.

“It’s a fantastic distinction and a testament to the outstanding caliber of our program, faculty, staff and students.”

The recognition places the Thomas School of Business among a select group of business schools that uphold the highest standards in business education and shows that students receive the same quality education offered at the country’s top business schools like Harvard, UNC Chapel Hill and Dartmouth.

The school earned its initial accreditation in 2013. AACSB-accredited institutions must pass a rigorous peer review every five years. Accreditation recognizes that an institution has demonstrated a focus on excellence in teaching, research, curricula development, student learning and community engagement.

The Thomas School of Business earned high marks regarding its impact on the community, which transpires through service-learning, the Passport to Professional Success Program and the Thomas Entrepreneurship HUB, which helps local start-ups grow into successful companies.

A degree from an accredited university holds more weight, which makes graduates more competitive in the job market. Additionally, accreditation improves the school’s reputation, attracting high-caliber students like Timothy Moore, who is on track to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He chose UNCP to take advantage of the Pathway MBA, a program allowing students to earn an undergraduate degree and MBA in five years.

“I didn’t want to go to a larger school. I like the personal interaction with my professors. I would not have received that same attention at a larger school,” said Moore, chair of the Dean’s Student Advisory Board.

While Moore’s degree is in management, the school offers concentrations in economics, entrepreneurship, finance, international business, and marketing and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. The MBA program––offered entirely online — includes concentrations in business analytics, finance, financial services, forensic accounting, healthcare administration and supply chain management. The school also offers a certificate in entrepreneurship.

“Our faculty and staff work arduously to ensure that our students receive a top-notch business education. This recognition guarantees that UNCP degrees acquired by current and future students are recognized internationally as having exceptional business curricula,” Djerdjouri added.

“This is like a stamp of approval. AACSB accreditation is the hallmark of quality business education worldwide.”

Mark Locklear is the Public Communications specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]