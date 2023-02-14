Members of The Robesonian’s production team inspect recently produced pages Monday as work on the install process of the massive printing press.

LUMBERTON — The first few test publications began rolling off the Robesonian’s printing press this week as the production team continued to work out the kinks of the expanded machine.

It’ll be several more days before the refurbished and expanded press is fully operational, according to Regional Publisher Denis Ward.

The Robesonian’s production team began work on the press in late January with the goal of providing better print quality and more color options for both the Robesonian newspaper and its commercial print customers.

The aging printing press, which relied on 1970s printing units, now has updated units from the 21’s century.

“This will provide us with more color options and better quality,” said Mike Skipper, production manager at the Robesonian print plant.

Each of the “new-to-the Robesonian” print units provides one of four colors — cyan (blue), magenta (red), yellow and black — commonly known as CMYK printing.

A color photo on a single page in the newspaper requires the newsprint to pass through each color unit on its way to a folding and trimming machine. More print units means more color opportunities.

“Our print team deserves a lot of credit for the work they’ve been tasked with during this install,” said David Kennard, the Robesonian’s Executive Editor. “I’ll be honest, it’s thrilling to watch the behemoth machine start up and pump out pages that just moments before were just words and images on a newsroom computer.”

Skipper said the project, which was projected to be completed by the end of February, is on schedule.