ASSAULT: The following assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Rennert Road, Shannon; Williamson Road, Fairmont; Washington Drive, Fairmont; Sumpter Circle, Maxton; Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; Olan Drive, Lumberton; Highway 710 South, Pembroke; Legend Drive, Lumberton; Highway 710 South, Pembroke.

BREAK-INS: The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Decker Road, St. Pauls; Timber Oak Drive, Pembroke; Pawleys Lane, Maxton; Buie Philadelphus Road, Red Springs.

DISCHARGING FIREARM: An incident of discharging a firearm into occupied property at (road, town) was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY: An incident involving larceny at Highway 710 North, Pembroke was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY OF A FIREARM: An incident involving larceny of a firearm at Norment Road, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.