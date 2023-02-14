ROWLAND — Clonze McDuffie of Rowland was taken into custody Monday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. McDuffie is charged with the felony offenses of accessory after the fact and altering criminal evidence.

The charges are in relation to the death of Timothy O. Jacobs of Pembroke. On Feb. 1, the body of Jacobs was found in a car in a field in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road, just outside the city of Lumberton. Investigators continue to seek out the juvenile suspect in relation to the death of Jacobs.

A 16-year-old juvenile is charged and wanted for first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and concealing or failure to report a death.

McDuffie is also charged by Lumberton Police Department with the felony offenses of second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Davis was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $2,050,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of the suspect are asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.