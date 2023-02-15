The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County recently recognized Keely Deal, who was elected the Junior Beta State president during the NC Beta Convention. Deal is a seventh-grade student at Prospect Elementary School.

LUMBERTON — The football field at the newly constructed athletic complex in Red Springs will soon bear the name of longtime Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County member and Red Springs High School alumnus Mike Smith.

The PSRC Board of Education OK’d the decision Tuesday, after PSRC Athletics director Jerome Hunt, told members the nomination got the resounding support of about 40 community members during a public forum held in Red Springs.

Smith graduated from Red Springs High School in 1976 and was a “star athlete” during his time there, Hunt said during a previous meeting. Smith is also a school board member and has served in that capacity for more than three decades.

The field will now be referred to as the Mike Smith Stadium.

“Mike Smith will have his name is Red Springs forever,” said Randy Lawson, who presided over the meeting due to Chairman John Simmons’ absence.

EL Curriculum clarification

In other business, PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson addressed “misconceptions” circling about the EL Curriculum after school board member Terry Locklear asked for understanding on the process of reviewing books or materials that could potentially contain references toward gender, religion or sexual orientation.

“It’s my understanding that when we ordered the EL curriculum that there would be no references to gender, religion, sexual orientation and those sorts of things … If it made it into our system my question is why is it still there,” Locklear asked. “From what I’ve gathered it can be quite difficult to review all of these materials.”

Williamson said the process is to spend a year with the curriculum while flagging books that require more review along the way.

“That is an ongoing process. Unbeknownst to the public, we have pulled some and we’re keeping a running record. At the end of the year, we’ll take that information and we’ll sit down with teachers and we will review that,” Williamson said.

Williamson said after review, if the curriculum needs to be pulled, “we will pull that. That is not a problem. We’re not trying to hide anything from anybody. We’re transparent.”

To account for further transparency, Williams invited board members to the classrooms to “take a look at the curriculum in action.”

“In the Public Schools of Robeson County to our knowledge, one, we are not teaching critical race theory, never have so all that misconception that we are, is not true … We are not teaching gender identification … Never have, never will. That is not our place,” Williamson said.

Locklear questioned why there are so many misconceptions circling about the school district.

“In order to avoid this in the future, I just feel like we need to include more people in the conversations … We’ve got to make sure multiple stakeholders are at the table when we’re making decisions,” Locklear said.

Fellow board member Melissa Ocean said the misconceptions are formed from nonparticipation.

“A lot of us rely on other people to relay a message instead of coming to the source,” Ocean said.

The Public Schools of Robeson County have released an article addressing some of the misconceptions about the EL Curriculum which can be found in the Feb. 11 publication of The Robesonian as well as the PSRC website.

In other informational news, Locklear asked what are the ramifications for a supervisor who tells his/her employee that they are not to attend an event after hours at a church or community center.

“It sounds like you’re not talking about a hypothetical. It sounds like you’re talking about a specific instance and in that case, it would probably be more appropriate to find out more about what exactly happened. There are probably two sides to that story,” said Attorney Richard Schwartz.

Recognitions

Prior to the meeting, the school board recognized Keely Deal who was elected the Junior Beta State president during the NC Beta Convention.

Deal is a seventh-grade student at Prospect Elementary School.

“This year as your newly elected Junior Beta State president I want to help others learn about their worth and encourage them,” Deal said.

Also, the school board honored members of the Lumberton Senior High School girls wrestling team who won the team state championship at the NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational held in Greensboro.

“I appreciate everyone’s support,” said the team’s coach, Jamie Bell. “My personal goal is to have something positive said about Robeson County and Lumberton. There’s all of this negative stuff posted on social media and I want this to be that bright light.”

Board members also learned that the school district is the recipient of three 2022 NCSPRA Blue Ribbon awards for outstanding and effective communication.

In other business, the school board:

— Approved the 2023-28 Strategic Plan for the PSRC school district.

—Heard an update on cybersecurity measures the school district has taken.

—Learned that the school district received a clean report following an audit conducted by S. Preston Douglas and Associates.

Tomeka Sinclair is a staff writer for The Robesonian and can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.