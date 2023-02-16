PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council on Thursday approved a resolution in support of Kayla’s Act, following encouragement from Chairman John Lowery.

Kayla Hammonds was fatally stabbed outside of a Food Lion parking lot in Lumberton in November. Prior to her death, Hammonds shared on social media that she was the victim of domestic violence and in multiple instances predicted her death. Desmond Sampson was charged with first-degree murder in connection to her death.

“Kayla was one of our tribal members, raised in our communities,” Lowery said.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Danny Britt and Rep. Jarrod Lowery will allow for remote testimony for domestic victims, require documentation of any domestic violence proceeding to preserve witness testimony for future trials, make prior statements of domestic violence victims available in court to prove the defendant guilty if the defendant causes the victim to be unavailable, and extends the time for bringing charges in misdemeanor domestic violence cases to 10 years.

“Let’s hope that we can have this thing passed pretty quickly and that future cases will not end like this,” Lowery said.

Federal recognition update

A new bill with a new name seeking the same goal of federal recognition will be introduced in Congress in the coming days, according to Lowery.

Lowery told the Lumbee Tribal Council Thursday that the “The Bill to Amend the 1956 Act” will soon be introduced to the U.S. House and U.S. Senate “hopefully” by Monday, with the support of Sen. Thomas Tillis and Sen. Ted Budd. The short title for the Bill is the “Lumbee Fairness Act.”

Lowery said that the new name will counteract the “lies” that are being spread about the Lumbee Tribe and its intentions.

“We’re doing away with the Lumbee Recognition. The one thing our opponents have done is use that recognition against us and they’ve been able to push that propaganda and they’ve been able to go and talk to people who don’t know us and tell them ‘Oh, Congress is about to create a new tribe,’” Lowery said.

Lowery said the new name is among a set of new strategies the tribe will use in its goal of seeking federal recognition.

“When we move forward I think you will appreciate what we’re going to do,” Lowery said.

Beta recognition

Also Thursday, the Lumbee Tribal Council was a spectator to the Prospect Elementary School Beta Club members who demonstrated the talents that resulted in them winning several awards in this year’s State Beta Convention.

“These kids are phenomenal,” said Lumbee Tribal Council Speaker Sharon Hunt.

During the meeting, students recited speeches, performed dance, and sang and were met with several standing ovations.

“I think this is wonderful. I think we have to stand behind our youth. We have to support them because if we don’t somebody else will and it might be the wrong ones,” Hunt said.

“Thank you for representing not only the Prospect community but representing our tribe, representing your families, representing your communities … You guys have done a great job,” Lowery said.

Financial matters

In other business, the council approved an IHBG American Rescue Plan budget in the amount of $9,709,589. Funds will go toward salaries, fringe benefits, administrative services, supplies and equipment, development, home replacement, housing service vouchers and the construction of rental units and administrative space, said Councilwoman Pam Hunt, the Finance Committee chair.

The council also:

— Voted to allocate $50,000 of the Economic Development budget to distribute 10 grants totaling $5,000 each to small business owners who meet required credentials and qualifications that are to be established at a later date

“This is just setting the money to the side right now,” Councilman Gerald Goolsby said.

— Approved a resolution giving the tribe permission to move forward with a Title VI Loan not to exceed $12 million to construct an E36 on Dunn Road in Lumberton to provide rental housing for seniors.

— Voted to allow tribal administration to proceed with the purchase COMtech property at 171 COMtech Drive in Pembroke.

— Approved a LIHEAP Budget ordiance to make room for $469,113 that will be used for cooling assistance.

