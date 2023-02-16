SAN DIEGO — Petty Officer 2nd Class Itzia Tellez, a native of Red Springs, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the country’s most versatile combat ships, USS Omaha, operating out of San Diego, California.

Tellez, a 2020 Red Springs High School graduate, joined the Navy two and a half years ago.

“I joined the Navy to travel and get a broader perspective on the world,” said Tellez.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Red Springs.

“Growing up, I learned to stay positive about things,” said Tellez. “Everything happens for a reason, good or bad.”

Omaha is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats, according to Navy officials. Littoral combat ships integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

Littoral combat ships are hybrid surface combatants that lead manned-unmanned teams using unmanned aerial systems like the Fire Scout and Expeditionary Ordnance Disposal forces unmanned underwater vehicles. They conduct forward and maritime security missions like the Secretary of Defense Oceania Maritime Security Initiative. The ships also strengthen partnerships through port visits in small island nations like Tahiti and Fiji due to their shallow-depth hull.

According to Navy officials, the path to becoming an LCS sailor is unique and challenging. The culmination of their 18-month training pipeline, sailors qualify on a virtual reality simulator that is nearly identical to the ship. This intense and realistic training pipeline allows sailors to execute their roles and responsibilities immediately upon stepping on board.

“Given the optimized manning aboard our ships, each and every LCS Sailor must be versatile, adaptable, and extremely competent in the multiple jobs they perform,” said Capt. Marc Crawford, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE commodore. “Our Sailors constantly amaze me with their relentless drive and technical expertise; It is a privilege to serve beside them.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

As a member of the Navy, Tellez is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

Tellez has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“Making petty officer second class within two years was a huge accomplishment,” said Tellez. “Recently, my chief engineer presented me with his lieutenant bars to encourage me to become an officer.”

As Tellez and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means having a sense of pride,” said Tellez. “I hope to inspire other young females to do as well and motivate others to join.”

Tellez is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“My parents have pushed me when I am feeling homesick,” added Tellez. “They are always a call away and have been supportive these past two years.”