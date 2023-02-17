LUMBERTON — Nurturing is one word that describes Pattie Mitchell who works to keep things running smoothly in her role as Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and PSRC Board of Education.

“Mrs. Pattie is a friend to everyone she meets! Her kind smile and spirit greet you before she ever speaks,” said Zach Jones, PSRC K-5 Curriculum supervisor. “She is a wonderful representative of the Superintendent’s office and the Public Schools of Robeson County! Mrs. Pattie, thank you for all that you do to serve and support the students and staff in our district.”

Pattie is a dedicated servant and her love for God and others is on display through her devotion to her work, according to PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

“Pattie has worked in several program areas at the district level, making her very knowledgeable and a person that her peers seek out for help,” Williamson said. “As the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, she is well prepared to serve. She is dedicated to the job and system, showing up for work an hour before the required start time.”

He also said her work is a reflection of her faith and aligns with Colossians 3:23, which states, “And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men.”

Pattie has served in the district for nearly four decades and remembers when the district was formed in the merger of 1989. The merger (Senate Bill 621) which formed the Public Schools of Robeson County brought together the Robeson County School Administrative Unit, Fairmont City School Administrative Unit, Lumberton City School Administrative Unit, Red Springs City School Administrative Unit, and the St. Pauls City School Administrative Unit.

Pattie previously served at Rowland High School as a secretary with a temp agency. She then worked through consolidation, which brought Fairgrove and Rowland together to form South Robeson High School.

“I became employed with the Robeson County Board of Education on January 1, 1981, and worked in Curriculum and later went to Human Resources Secretary and later as an

Administrative Specialist with the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources where I have spent many years and have enjoyed each of them,” Pattie said.

“I currently work as the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and the Board of Education Members, where I have served for almost four years,” she said.

Melissa Thompson, assistant superintendent of Human Resources, said she calls on Pattie often for assistance.

“She’s just my go-to person, always has been, always will be,” Thompson said.

But, Pattie isn’t just a coworker for PSRC Central Office employees. She makes efforts each day to take care of others.

“She is like a mother figure and takes care of you in every way,” Thompson said.

PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne remembers sitting alongside of Pattie during Board of Education meetings while Horne worked to cover meetings for The Robesonian.

“Mrs. Pattie always ensured I had what I needed to write an accurate and informative story. I was always relieved when I sat next to her because I knew she could help provide context and information if or when I needed it,” Horne said. “That kindness she showed then is the same kindness and guidance she has shown in my transition to a role within the district. Knowing I can still call on her makes it a little easier.”

Pattie loves her job, and she loves finding solutions to challenges.

“I enjoy a challenge because I know that if I accomplish the challenge, I have done my best at the end of the day,” she said. “I am thankful for having the knowledge and communication skills to succeed in this position. “

The most important part of the job to Pattie is serving staff members and the public.

“I am thankful for the time I have worked with the Public Schools of Robeson County and for being able to help serve many during my career,” she said.

“What motivates me is to continue to help others and strive for the best in all situations. My husband would say PSRC is my motivation,” Pattie said.

Pattie has learned a few lessons during her years of service to Robeson County schools.

“I have learned that being accountable, working together, and going that extra mile will carry you through all obstacles in life. The biggest lessons learned are to be yourself and be open to everyone who needs help,” she said.

When Pattie isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her family, playing the piano, and singing praises to God.

Jessica Horne, chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County, can be reached at 910-733-6027.