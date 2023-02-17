LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Church and Community Center received a $75,000 award from the Anonymous Trust with a pledge of an additional $75,000 over three years.

This grant was awarded to support the Center’s efforts to construct a transitional housing community.

“There are no words to express my since gratitude to Debbie Aiken and Kimberly Breeden of the Anonymous Trust who have facilitated the conversations necessary to move this vital project forward and have now provided this tremendous gift of funding to support our work in Robeson.” said RCCCC Director, Brianna Goodwin.

The Anonymous Trust takes a place-based approach seeking to elevate and empower rural and under-resourced communities in eastern North Carolina through grant-making, resource development and relationship-building.

They also seek to find grassroots, community-based organizations as well as partnerships with larger institutions to affect system change. Their support of rural and underserved communities in eastern North Carolina intersects multiple areas including Education, Health and Human Services, the Arts, the Environment, Historic Preservation and Community Development.

Total funding awarded to RCCCC for the project to-date is $333,500. Additional sources include $63,500 from the United Methodist Conference of NC, $45,000 from the NC Community Foundation and $150,000 from a family who wishes to remain anonymous.