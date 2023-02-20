LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College in partnership with the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College will celebrate Black History Month with a special presentation on Friday.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the AD Lewis Auditorium.

What’s on tap for the special celebration?

During the event, Chloe Locklear is scheduled to provide a report on Black History Month, detailing how it started, its importance today, and what the future holds looking ahead. She will be followed by Catherine Ayala, who will lead a presentation on African-American inventors.

The Majorette Dance Team will perform before an audience as Emily Locklear, Rikki Hanner, Aonesty Lytch, and Jaleiya Odom take to the stage. Kaylee Evans will tell the history of majorette dance.

The dancers will be followed by a performance from the PSRC Early College Choir. They are slated to sing “Anything” by Anita Wilson and “Every Praise” by Hezekiah Walker.

Teresa Imbufe will introduce the special guest, Pastor Kelvin Barnes of Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Lumberton. Pastor Barnes will provide “awe-inspiring” words of encouragement and motivation to students and the audience.

The choir will wrap up the event by singing a rendition of “One More Chance” by Ricky Dillard.

Early College Principal Anthony Barton will serve as the master of ceremonies.

In addition to the special presentation, food trucks will be on campus in the parking lots by Buildings 13 and 14, selling items for purchase.

This event is free and open to the public.