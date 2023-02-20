MAXTON — One Prospect Elementary School seventh grader is committed to helping other students see their value and improve their self esteem as she serves in her role as North Carolina Junior Beta State President for the 2023-2024 school year.

Keely Deal displayed poise and confidence as she received a plaque of recognition during the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education meeting. She told board members she is committed to helping others see their value as she steps into her new role in the next academic year. Deal was named Junior State President-Elect during the NC State Beta Convention in January.

Deal remembers the feeling she had when the announcement of her new role was made at the convention.

“I was on cloud nine! I had tears in my eyes and I was all shaky and nervous, but mainly so excited for the amazing year ahead!” she said.

Deal has been part of the Beta Club organization for about two years and the organization has made a substantial impact on her life, she said.

“Beta club has definitely helped me be a better person, gain so many lifelong friends, and has given me the opportunity to reach others with my personal motto, Psalms 139:14, we’re all

fearfully and wonderfully made by God, and He has a plan for all of our lives,” she said. “Beta means being a leader, a friend, being the best version of you that you can be, and giving your all in all that you do.”

Deal was encouraged to run for the Junior State President by Jamie Burney, who serves as the school’s Beta Club sponsor and North Carolina Junior Beta Club state sponsor.

Deal said Burney encouraged her “through every hardship” and has been “a role model, not just for me, but for his students.”

She has big plans ahead for the 2023-2024 school year, Deal said.

As she serves on her platform, she plans to help “others find their self-worth, and know that they are enough and their words and ideas matter, no matter what anyone else says.”

“With Keely’s Comfort Care Project, I will help others with their self-esteem and empower them to stand up for themselves and others,” she said. “And for those going through depression, oppression, or abuse, I want to be that role model or person that they can look up to, or have a friend in.”

But, Keely’s plans to make a difference in her world will continue far beyond her time as the Junior State President for the 2023-2024 school year.

“I want to be a Pediatrician. My mom has always been a nurse, taking care of people, and making them smile even though they’re truly in pain. I want to be just like her,” she said.

“I had the opportunity to meet the sweetest little boy named Jacob, who sadly, lost his battle to neuroblastoma. I want to help kids just like him, and someday help find the cure for cancer,” Deal said.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson shared congratulatory remarks for Deal’s accomplishment.

“We are very proud of Ms. Deal and we look forward to all that she will do and the difference that she will make in her upcoming term as North Carolina Junior Beta State President. We hope that students will look to her as a positive role model and as an example of what they too can accomplish if they work hard and dream big. Congratulations, Ms. Deal, we wish you all the best in your role!” Williamson said.

Jessica Horne is the chief communications officer with the Public Schools of Robeson County. She can be reached via phone at 910-671-6000.