The National Weather Service has issued a fire danger warning for the lightly shaded areas.

LUMBERTON — Summer weather will arrive later this week as moderate temperatures climb toward 90 degrees.

National Weather Service forecasters said Monday that short sleeve shirt weather is on the way with the high temperature on Wednesday expected to be 80 degrees and then on Thursday, the high is expected to be 86 degrees, before cooling back down a bit headed into the weekend.

Fire danger

Coincident with this prediction of unseasonably warm weather, the National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement and a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Feb. 21 applying to Robeson County.

According to the Special Weather Statement there will be increased fire danger on Feb. 21, when a deep westerly flow in the atmosphere will bring gusty westerly winds and somewhat dry and warm conditions.

In general the NWS forecasts call for strong winds and warmer weather, forecasting Wednesday will be partly cloudy, according to their website, with wind gusts as high as 28 mph, and Thursday will be sunny with a high of 85, and wind gusts as high as 33 mph.

“Winds from the southwest and west-southwest will advect very warm weather into our area during that time,” explained Pfaff, “ultimately driven by low pressure migrating from the Central Plains to the Great Lakes region.”

“The Increased Fire Danger Statement for the area today is mainly a result of the gusty winds combined with low relative humidity,” Pfaff explained, “We were anticipating wind gusts to around 30 mph, and minimum relative humidity values around 35%.”

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts could near or exceed 30 mph at times especially early in the afternoon hours while relative humidity values may dip into the 35 to 40% range. The statement said this combination of gusty winds and low humidity may lead to adverse fire behavior.

In the Special Weather Statement, the National Weather Service suggested contacting local burn permitting authorities if considering burning, and if burning, advised people to burn with extreme caution.

“The high temperatures in Lumberton expected this week are very anomalous for this time of year,” stated Warning Coordinator Meteorologist Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Pfaff said the normal high temperature this time of the year should be around 63 degrees, yet on Wednesday and Thursday the temperature is expected to be 20 degrees above normal.

“In fact,” Pfaff stated, “the low temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday night will be warmer than the normal high temperatures.”

Weather records

If forecasts hold true, Robeson County residents might see record warm temperatures in the region.

To date, the record high on Sept. 21 was set in 2018 when the mercury rose to 80 degrees. The days that followed saw record highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday night is expected to cool down to 64 degrees before rising to the a high near 86 on Thursday.

Friday is expected to bring sunny skies with high of only 74, cooling to a low around 49 on Friday night.

Forcasters are calling for a 30% chance of showers on Saturday with a high near 61 and a low around 52 on Saturday night.

The Robesonian’s David Kennard contributed to this story.