ASSAULT: The following assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Fran Street, Shannon; Southeast Hospital, Lumberton; Ingle Drive, Red Springs; Fire Tower Road, Orrum.

ARSON: An incident of arson at McCrimmon Road, Maxton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

BREAK-INS: The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon; Crenshaw Road, Shannon; Happy Hill Road, Fairmont; Lacy Road, Maxton.

DISCHARGING FIREARM: An incident of discharging a firearm into occupied property at Shannon Road, Shannon was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY: The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Deep Branch Road, Maxton; US Highway 301 North, Maxton.

LARCENY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Atkinson Road, Orrum; Charlie Watts Road, Maxton, R&L Drive, Lumberton; Atkinson Road, Orrum.