RALEIGH — State officials will host a series of public meetings to provide information and allow public feedback on the draft version of the N.C. Clean Transportation Plan, which outlines strategies to decarbonize the transportation sector.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will host its fourth and final virtual information session on the plan from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 28. Registration is required to participate in the virtual session. The agency will also host a series of open house meetings throughout the state on March 1-2 and March 6. Registration is not required to participate in the open house meetings.

NCDOT will publish the draft plan on its website March 1. Once the plan is published March 1, NCDOT will also provide a link on its website where stakeholders can provide feedback through March 15. Information about the plan’s goals can be viewed at NCDOT’s website.

NCDOT and over 220 stakeholders worked for more than a year to develop the draft plan, which explores strategies to advance clean transportation investments and workforce development. The draft plan encourages an equitable transition to zero-emission vehicles and strategies to deploy clean transportation infrastructure to support the transition.

Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 246 in January 2022 that directed NCDOT to work with stakeholders to develop the plan. The plan set the state on a course to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, advance environmental justice and create good-paying jobs tied to clean transportation. The executive order builds upon 2018’s Executive Order 80 and establishes a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from 2005 levels and increase zero-emission vehicle adoption to 1.25 million vehicles by 2030.

NCDOT’s open house meetings will be held in six locations on March 1-2 and March 6. The information shared and feedback requested will be identical at each of the meetings.

An open house meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 2 at the Lumber River Council of Governments headquarters at 30 CJ Walker Road in Pembroke.