MAXTON — Maxton Commissioners here were urged to consider forming a Board of Adjustments during a recently held business meeting.

Maxton Town Clerk Michael Causer told the commissioners that for years the town’s Planning and Zoning Board has been conducting the duties of a Board of Adjustment, which is typically tasked with making quasi-judicial decisions, hearing zoning appeals, variances, and issuing special-use permits, according to the UNC School of Government.

Causer said the town’s Board of Adjustments has not been active since November 2004.

“Somewhere down the road the Zoning Board took up the duties … So the board became one. I don’t know when that happened,” Causer said.

Commissioner Victor Womack said he thought the commissioners served as the Board of Adjustments.

Causer said the board could not.

Town Attorney Timothy Snead agreed to sit down with the clerk to review state mandates and formulate the next steps for the commissioners.

Following the direction of the Lumber River Council of Governments, commissioners here voted to purchase a used garbage truck, totaling about $130,000 with taxes.

Discussions on purchasing another truck were prompted after the previous truck was totaled in a wreck. The town has been borrowing a dump truck from the Town of Red Springs while Maxton’s has been out of service.

The commissioners considered purchasing two trucks and even hiring an outside party to collect trash but learned the town did not have the funds needed to make the purchase.

“It’s been a real struggle for this council … Money is not what we would like for it to be and we’re trying to do everything we can,” Mayor Paul Davis said.

The commissioners amended the budget, taking funds from the Appropriated Funds Ballance to make the purchase.

In other garbage news, commissioners voted to remove the town’s recycling bin. The motion was decided after the commissioners learned the bin has been misused causing an unnecessary expense to the town.

“They are taking trash and other things that are not recyclable,” Town Manager Angela Pitchford said.

Robeson and Scotland County residents in Maxton still interested in properly recycling are encouraged to go to their county’s facility.

In other business, the commissioners approved a $5,300 contract for fireworks in the town’s annual Independence Day Celebration. The celebration is scheduled to be held on July 1.

