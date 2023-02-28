ASSAULT: The following assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Onnie and Joe Road, Maxton; Evergreen Church Road, Pembroke; Legend Drive, Lumberton.

ARSON: An incident involving of arson at McGirt Gin Road, Maxton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

BREAK-INS: The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Water Tower Road, Orrum; Contour Lane, Maxton; South Robeson Road, Rowland.

DISCHARGING FIREARM: An incident of discharging a firearm into occupied property at South Robeson Road, Rowland was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY: The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Lombardy Village Road, St Pauls; Chicken Road, Rowland; McGirt Road, Maxton; Centerville Church Road, Fairmont; Highway 72 West, Lumberton; Powersville Road, Lumberton; Oakland Road, St Pauls; South Robeson Road, Rowland; Union Chapel Road, Pembroke.

LARCENY OF A FIREARM: An incident involving larceny of a firearm McKinnon Pate Road, Rowland was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Chicken Road, Rowland; Biggs Road, Rowland.