ROWLAND — Community residents and local charities banded together to replace a non-functioning washer and dryer with brand new appliances at South Side Elementary School, according to Mayor Robert McDougald of Rowland.

McDougald was there on the morning of Feb. 28 when he, Town Clerk David Townsend, Principal Jones of South Side, Delphine Southern, and Eddie J. Franklin of the community organization 20 Strong Men gave the new appliances to South Side Elementary.

According to McDougald, Southern and Jones brought the broken appliances to his attention, and the funding to purchase the new appliances was raised not only by Jones of 20 Strong Men, but by the residents of Rowland, who donated money to replace the school’s appliances.