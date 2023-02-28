LUMBERTON — Though not a definitive, binding statement, it isn’t much of a stretch to say to each food there is a holiday. The dizzying variety of specific single-food holidays merits further examination, because no holiday is too small to escape coverage in this installment of the Small Holidays series.

Several popular holidays are strange, if viewed through the lens of defamiliarization, defined by the Merriam-Webster Online Dictionary as “to present or render in an unfamiliar artistic form usually to stimulate fresh perception.”

Every October, people don costumes and freely distribute candy, and without fail in December people plant an uprooted tree in their living room and adorn the dying plant with decorations while the steadily wilting branches are used to shelter presents until a set date of unwrapping, in a sort of macabre refraction of ecology.

But what food holidays are out there for the celebrating? Please consult the following shamefully space-limited and incomplete list for a whole year of eating celebratorily. Well, March 25 is National Waffle Day or Våffeldagen in Sweden and May 10 is Chocolate Fish Day in New Zealand, Aug. 4 is International Beer Day, while Germany celebrates German Beer Day on April 23, and the United Kingdom celebrates National Beer Day on June 15.

Aug. 12 is National Melon Day in Turkmenistan, and Oct. 1 is International Coffee Day and World Vegetarian Day, which can be observed simultaneously by partaking in meatless coffee. Oct. 4 is Cinnamon Bun Day in Sweden, and Dec. 15 is International Tea Day, while the United Kingdom celebrates National Tea Day on April 21.

But no season absurdity can hold a candle to the overpowering silliness of March 18, or National Corndog Day. According to Wikipedia, National Corndog- not the erroneous “corn dog” – is properly observed on the first Saturday of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship.

National Corndog Day was the brainchild of the Corvallis, Oregonian duo of Brady Sahnow and Henry Otley in 1992, not as one might expect, Texas, to which Wikipedia ascribes the origination of the corndog, where the popular food was conceived by German immigrants out of their country of origin’s sausage-making tradition.

According to Wikipedia’s article on the holiday, which also stated the day was not officially recognized until 2012, when the then-governor of Oregon issued a proclamation on March 16, which declared the following day as National Corndog Day.

Whether the governor of a single state of this Union has the power to declare a national, corndog-centric holiday is not a question for this article.

So, an early happy National Corndog Day.

