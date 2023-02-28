160 students, 10 staff to be tested following TB case at school

RED SPRINGS — Red Springs Middle School students and staff members who are believed to have been in close contact with a tuberculosis case will undergo testing at the school on March 7.

Robeson County Health Department staff members will be onsite Tuesday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the school to administer TB tests at no cost. The tests involve injecting liquid under the skin on one’s arm to form a bubble, which will be examined for a reaction two to three days later to determine if the individual has been exposed to TB.

Parents may accompany students while they receive the tests which can be administered with little discomfort.

Testing is being conducted after the school’s administration was made aware that a student who attended the school tested positive for TB. The Robeson County Health Department is following standard contact investigation protocols.

Not all students and staff members are considered to be at risk. Tests are to be administered to approximately 10 staff members and 160 students.

Letters and robocalls went home Tuesday which notified parents of the case. Letters indicating individual exposure and the need for testing also went home to students and staff members identified as close contacts to the student, and who might have been exposed. Testing consent forms were sent with letters for individuals needing testing.

Students were identified based on possible exposure in areas like buses or classes in which they came in close contact with the affected student, according to PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County is working closely with the Robeson County Health Department to follow the proper health guidelines and protocol to ensure that staff members and students receive appropriate care,” Horne said.

In addition, extra cleaning measures will take place at the school on Friday, Horne said.

Letters detailed information about the exposure and testing. Fact sheets also were sent out to individuals who are to receive testing.

“While it is important for the entire Red Springs Middle School student body and staff to be aware of this exposure, a smaller group of individuals are likely to have been exposed, and no one is at immediate risk of any health problems. TB is a disease that generally develops over weeks to months, and it is completely curable with medications,” the letter reads.

Letters sent home with students who were identified as close contacts to the affected student also included information about TB.

“TB is not immediately life threatening or an emergency,” the letter reads.

For students or staff members who test positive, a chest X-ray will be ordered to make sure that no signs of TB illness are present in the lungs. Individuals who test negative will be tested again in two months.

“Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but TB bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine, and brain. Not everyone infected with TB bacteria becomes sick,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of TB can include a cough that lasts more than three weeks, sweating and difficulty breathing, according to the fact sheet sent by the Robeson County Health Department to individuals who will receive tests.

Jessica Horne is the public information officer at the Public Schools of Robeson County.