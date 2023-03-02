LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College’s Association of Educational Office Professionals will be hosting a fundraiser event on March 21 at the Zaxby’s location on 5011 Fayetteville Road in partnership with restaurant chain.

“We are trying to raise money for the AEOP scholarship,” said Christy Musselwhite, the association’s president.

Two $500 scholarships are awarded from RCC’s AEOP chapter each year.

“Zaxby’s was very generous and willing to help assist us in that 10% of all sales will be donated from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. during RCC Spirit Night,” Musselwhite said.

“The scholarship is awarded to a student in a RCC Business related curriculum program – Business Administration, Computer Information Technology, or Medical Office Administration. Now you can feel even better about eating at Zaxby’s,” stated Musselwhite.

“We hope everyone shows up hungry and ready to eat some of Zaxby’s great chicken… and don’t forget about dessert. Zaxby’s chocolate chip cookies are a great way to help top off a great meal for a great cause,” Musselwhite said.