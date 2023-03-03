LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County recently received a clean audit of the district’s Federal Programs Department by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

“Robeson County Public Schools has successfully met all statutory compliance requirements in the review conducted by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction that occurred the week beginning February 23, 2023,” according to a letter sent on February 28 to Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson by NCDPI’s Federal Program Monitoring and Support Division.

There were no findings in the audit which took a comprehensive look at the district’s implementation of federal programs listed as Title I Part A, Title I Part C, Title I Part D, Title II Part A, Title III and Title IV Part A.

Federal funding, specifically Title I funding, is intended to help ensure that all students have the opportunity to receive a high-quality education and reach proficiency on challenging state academic achievement standards and assessments in core subjects such as reading and math. The funding is supplemental, which means that the service or resource it funds cannot replace core instruction, but that it must support core instruction.

“A Federal Programs Audit with zero findings is a testament to the hard work that has gone into ensuring that our students are supported and prepared for school and the challenges life brings,” said Jennifer Freeman, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, Intervention and Support at PSRC.

The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Federal Programs Department will continue to focus on the three strategic priorities of Reading, Math and Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS).

The specific goals include meeting the educational needs of all students, improving and strengthening accountability, teaching, and learning and afford parents substantial and meaningful opportunities to participate in the education of their children. The Public Schools of Robeson County’s “Turn Around” work with Relay connects with the strategic priorities and goals of the Federal Programs Department.

“The bar has been set really high by Mrs. Freeman, and we will continue ensuring that all students have their needs met and that we are utilizing federal funds effectively to achieve that task,” said Philip Oxendine, Director of Federal Programs at PSRC.

“We applaud the work of our Federal Programs Department professionals and we commend them for their diligence and commitment to the work that impacts our students every day. The audit results are an indicator of what we already know, our Federal Programs staff members are top-notch,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson. “We will continue our work across departments to provide all students with a sound basic education and with opportunities they can use to become productive citizens in our communities and in our world.”

Jessica Horne, Chief Communications Officer, Public Schools of Robeson County, can be reached at 910-671-6000.