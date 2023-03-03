LUMBERTON — Strong winds and warm weather in Robeson County are forecast to continue, as the National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for numerous North Carolina counties, including Robeson.

The NWS stated wind gusts could exceed 40 miles per hour late Friday and be as high as 30 miles per hour on Saturday.

“Strong thunderstorms capable of producing isolated damaging wind gusts or a tornado are possible on Friday; mainly during the evening,” stated the NWS in the Hazardous Weather Outlook.

However, Robeson County shouldn’t expect rain until the middle of next week on Wednesday, when there is a 30 percent chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service forecast, though the skies are predicted to remain partly sunny with a high near 64.

The rain might be nature’s apology for the inescapable clouds of pollen released by local pine trees during the recent run of spring weather. Every grain of pollen washed down the drain is one less grain that could float up a vulnerable nose.

Sunday and Monday are forecast to be sunny and Tuesday as mostly sunny. At night, temperatures will fall, most notably on Saturday, with sunny weather forecast and a high near 74, potentially falling to around 44 at night, and next Tuesday, with a daytime high near 77, and a night low dropping all the way to around 51 before the expected Wednesday showers.

The March pollen report from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality states the month will begin with exactly one grain of grass pollen detected in Raleigh between March 1 and 3 and 581 grains of tree pollen detected within the same time period.

According to Warning Coordinator Meteorologist Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, the recent strong winds will remain into the weekend until Saturday, following a strong area of low pressure moves by Friday night.

Pfaff said above normal temperatures will persist into next week, though it will not be as warm as the present week, and there is very little chance of rain until the middle of next week.

He also stated there does not appear to be any significant fire weather concerns Sunday through Wednesday, though the wind Saturday afternoon could cause some issues.

In related news, March 5-11 is Severe Weather Preparedness Week for North Carolina, according to the NWS website. Events during the week will include a statewide tornado drill on March 8, and a different aspect of weather safety will be highlighted each week, starting with severe thunderstorms and tornadoes on Monday and concluding with flash flood safety on Friday.

From the National Weather Service, other safety issues covered during Severe Weather Preparedness Week include how to receive severe weather alerts on Tuesday, high winds and hail on Wednesday, and lightning safety on Thursday.