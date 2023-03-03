RALEIGH — A 16-year-old juvenile, wanted on first-degree murder charges, has been arrested in Raleigh, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile was taken into custody late at night on March 2 by the Raleigh Police Department.

The juvenile is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and concealing or failure to report a death. A statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office stated the juvenile is being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

The charges are related to the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, 22, of Pembroke, whose body was found on Feb. 1 in a car in a field near Hornets Road and Meadow Road, just outside the city of Lumberton.

Also previously charged and arrested in relation to Jacobs’ death are Tyler Scott, Destinee Scott, Xavier Davis and Clonze McDuffie.