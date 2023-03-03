Berta is a 9-week-old, black shepherd mix looking for her “fur-ever home. She is crate trained and up-to-date on all age-appropriate vaccines and dewormed. Her foster says she is “curious, outgoing and such a love bug as well.” Her adoption fee is $250. Anyone interested in adopting Berta, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by phone at 910-740-6843 or via email at [email protected]