Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Freddie Williamson told PSRC Board of Education members that the central office must move forward with the school year instead of defending the El Curriculum which the school district is now into month seven of implementation.

Windy Dorsey-Carr, the assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability, and her staff speaks before the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County about the El Education Curriculum.

LUMBERTON — “The fact is this is Robson County, and that is not acceptable,” is the response of the Curriculum and Instruction team at the Public Schools of Robeson County to those who are adversaries of the El Education Curriculum for which the school district is now into month seven of implementation.

For the past eight years, the school district has been deemed Low Performing seven times and Southside Ashpole Elementary School was at one point taken over by the state which is a hard fact for Robeson County, according to Windy Dorsey-Carr, the assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability.

“We must change. We cannot keep on doing the same thing we’ve done before,” Dorsey-Carr told the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County during a special-called meeting held Thursday. The meeting was called to discuss the curriculum, which along with Eureka Math², was launched at the start of the 2022-23 school year in August. Since then, El Education has been the topic of criticism and backlash from the public and sparked rumors that Critical Race Theory was being taught in the district as well as religious or sexuality indoctrination.

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson told the board that the backlash has hindered the district’s ability to focus on the school year.

“We have 70 instructional days left. We cannot spend that time trying to defend something that’s not true. It’s not fair to our kids to do that,” Williamson said.

District leaders said the meeting was another effort to be transparent about the curriculum.

“There’s been different sides shared without the whole picture of what’s going on with the curriculum so what we want to do is to help provide information and share this is what’s really out there so they will have a clear understanding,” Dorsey-Carr told The Robesonian prior to the meeting.

Launching the new curricula was one of the school district’s strategies to ensure that PSRC was up to par with the state standards and maintain its goal of leaving the Low-Performance status.

Prior to the implementation, the curriculum or lack thereof was somewhat of a free-for-all, Williamson told The Robesonian.

”We did not have a curriculum in place. Everybody was using their own material. That’s how we ended up Low Performing all those years,” Williamson said.

The El Education Curriculum was selected through what the Curriculum Department is saying was a vigorous selection process vetted by “numerous stakeholders,” and based on Policy 3200, NC Standard Course of Study and EdReports.

Members of the department shared what they are seeing in the classroom, which is more interactive learning.

“This curriculum is really heavy on allowing kids to interact with each other, have discussions, research and really get into and make some good sound decisions on their own. Based on everything you’ve learned from all these different viewpoints, let’s talk about and communicate about it,” Dorsey-Carr said.

There are more than 1,000 schools across 32 states that use the curriculum, which comprises more than 400,000 students served and 27,000 teachers served, according to the El Education website.

Board member Tre’ Britt questioned if the curriculum is so highly rated, why are only three other counties in the state using it? In addition to PSRC, schools in Asheville, Greensboro, Charlotte, Cary, and Raleigh use the curriculum, according to the El Education website.

“Those three counties are comprised of about 23% of the student population in the state,” PSRC Attorney Richard Schwartz said.

Since its implementation, the school district has seen growth based on the universal screener, Classworks, said Dorsey-Carr.

Dorsey-Carr said data shows that there has been a significant decrease from fall to winter in students identified as being in need of urgent intervention, intervention and on watch as well as an increase of about 1,300 more students identified as being in the at/above grade level category.

“That doesn’t mean all of a sudden everything’s perfect but what it means is they’ve grown a lot,” Dorsey-Carr told The Robesonian.

Dorsey-Carr pointed out that two coaches with the RELAY Leverage Leadership, which is a statewide model in proof point in which PSRC is serving as the pilot model, visibly saw improvement in the school district since implementation.

RELAY’s Greg Dutton said at the start of the school year that it was clear that most teachers faced challenges when implementing the new curriculum.

“During my most recent visit in late November/early December, I notices a drastic improvement in most of the classrooms we observed,” Dutton stated.

In her finding, RELAY’s Jeanine Zita stated that the students are receiving common standards-based instruction that is consistent at each school.

“We can literally visit 2-3 schools in the same day and see the same lessons being executed, students learning the same standards and executing the same work,” Zita stated.

“There has been a long time here that has not happened,” said school board member Craig Lowry about the consistent learning.

How it started

Some of the pushback with the curriculum began when a parent disapproved of one of the reading materials in the third-grade lesson plan.

The objection to the book stemmed from “Allah” being mentioned twice in the children’s book “Nasreen’s Secret School,” written by Jeanette Winter and based on a true story. A character in the book, “because of her customs and cultures,” is praying to Allah, according to Dorsey-Carr.

“This is really about a little girl that is in Afghanistan and because of what is going on she has to go to a secret school,” Dorsey-Carr told The Robseonian.

The book went through the process of policy code 3210, “Parental Inspection of and Objection to Instructional Materials.”

According to the policy, if there’s an objection to a book, it goes to the Book Advisory Committee or Media advisory committee, made up of parents, counselors, media or librarians and supervisors. This is what happened to “Nasreen’s Secret School,” according to Andrew Davis, director of Curriculum and Instruction.

The committee found that the book was appropriate and aligned with the school district’s standards.

“We do not as teachers, as administrators influence any religion. I think that’s what the public needs to know … Our purpose is to show the diversity in our teachings and our reading materials,” said school board member Henry Brewer.

“World religions are taught in the state standards however world religions are not indoctrinated in the state standards,” Davis said.

The book was again objected and then brought to the superintendent for review. The book again passed inspection but was again objected and brought before the Grievance Committee, made up of school board members.

“The board members met on Jan. 12 and agreed again and supported that it was OK,” Dorsey-Carr told The Robesonian.

The curriculum department also cited books “Peter Pan” and the latest edition of “Patient Zero: Solving the Mysteries of Deadly Epidemics” as books that were flagged but were “aligned” with the appropriate state standards.

School board’s insights, comments, critics

During the meeting, some school board members questioned the curriculum and its implementation.

Board member Terry Locklear said his “biggest qualm” is not about the curriculum but about its implementation and buy-in.

“Based on my conversations, this curriculum was designed to be scaffolded … We should have implemented this in kindergarten and kindergarten only, then went to first grade and second grade,” Locklear said. “I feel like if we continue, what are we going to do about those children that are falling through those gaps?”

Locklear also told PSRC staff that the central office must work on having better relations with teachers and hearing their concerns.

“Our teachers have some major concerns. It bothers me when I go to a school and a teacher don’t feel comfortable talking to me … I don’t think it’s because of me in particular. I think it’s because of things they’ve heard that’s gone on in the past and we just need to address these issues and be upfront with them where we can open the floor for meaningful discussion and collaboration,” Locklear said.

Also during the meeting, school board member Britt asked where defining “racist” and “sexist” falls under the state’s standards course of study; citing Grade 3, Module 3, Unit 1, Lesson 9 of the El Education curriculum.

“It’s in black and white,” Britt said.

Others made it clear that they can support a curriculum but in no way support the teaching of critical race theory or support LGBTQ because of personal beliefs.

“I’m not going to support CRT, LGBTQ or anything else in that manner. I want that to be clear off the top because my faith with god,” board member Randy Lawson said.

However, Lawson said that the superintendent was hired to turn the school district around and the board is holding him accountable, the superintendent is holding his staff accountable, the staff is holding the principals and the principals are holding the teachers accountable.

There are still some things that should have been done differently, Lawson said.

”When we ran into this El curriculum, we gave our teachers a couple of days to train, I think that’s where we messed up,” Lawson said. “I think there’s been a few mistakes.”

When Locklear asked if teachers were properly prepared to teach this instruction, board member Linda Emanuel said the teachers in the districts are not beginners.

”Teachers do not start at the starting line. Teachers have been trained. Teachers have been trained to put the children’s feelings first … They know how to work with children,” Emanuel said.

William Gentry told his fellow board members and Curriculum staff that background and culture must be considered with teachers impart their lessons.

“I think we would be remiss in this discussion if we omit all of the different learning styles that are addressed through implementation,” Gentry said.

“When students come to school they bring with them all the influences of their family, the society, their neighborhood and there needs to be a forum within that classroom wherever it is for exchange,” he added.

Attorney weighs in

Attorney Schwartz told board members the school district must exit its Low Performing status.

“The El Education Curriculum is rigorous, it is engaging, it has been very well vetted, it’s very highly rated, it is high quality. The content and the curriculum are fully aligned with state standards and I think that’s been demonstrated throughout this,” attorney Schwartz said in conclusion with his findings on the curriculum.

“One thing you need to keep in mind is consistent with the state board of education’s vision, is that we’re educating students to participate in a very diverse, fully integrated global economy and that includes exposing them to things that are outside of their immediate world, outside of their immediate community,” he continued.

The full 2 hours and 24 minutes long can be accessed at PSRC’s youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgM_5dMrhSE.

Tomeka Sinclair is the features editor for The Robesonian. She can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.